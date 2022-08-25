Kinara welcomes Dennis Segers to its Board of Directors

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022--
Kinara, Inc., developer of unrivaled edge AI solutions that accelerate and optimize real-time decision making, today announced that semiconductor industry veteran Dennis Segers has joined the company’s board of directors.
Segers served as the chairman of the board of Xilinx, Inc. from 2015 to 2022 until its acquisition by AMD for $49B in the semiconductor industry’s largest deal in history. He was an executive of Xilinx, Inc from 1993 until 2001, operating in various capacities including senior vice president and general manager of the FPGA business units. Segers has also served in executive roles and on the boards of successful venture backed companies that provide transformational solutions.
Segers said, “I’m excited to be joining Kinara’s board of directors to help scale the company’s growth into the $10B market opportunity for their edge AI solutions. With its energy-efficient Ara-1 processors and comprehensive software tools and applications, Kinara is best positioned to become the leading solutions provider for this rapidly developing market. Ara-1’s ground-breaking processing performance enables users to run advanced neural network models at a very low power budget. The applications are limitless and I’m eager to introduce those capabilities to a much wider market.”
Kinara’s CEO Ravi Annavajjhala said: “I am delighted to have someone of Dennis’ caliber join our board. His tenure at Xilinx and overall experience will help scale our leading-edge solutions.”
About Kinara
Kinara is deeply committed to designing and building the world’s most power- and price-efficient edge AI inference platform supported by comprehensive AI software development tools. Designed to enable smart applications across retail, medical, industry 4.0, automotive, smart cities, and much more; Kinara’s AI processors, modules and software can be found at the heart of the AI industry’s most exciting and influential innovations. Led by Silicon Valley veterans and a world class development team in India, Kinara envisions a world of exceptional customer experiences, better manufacturing efficiency and greater safety for all.
