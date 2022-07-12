LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--
With record low unemployment and continued jobs market growth, the need for child care has never been clearer. To support families as they return to work and incorporate child care into their lives, KinderCare today announced that it is offering a free day of care. Families of children aged six weeks to 12 years old not currently enrolled in a KinderCare center can take advantage of this offering from July 12 through August 12 in select KinderCare centers nationwide.
“Child care is essential for working families and directly linked to their ability to return to the workforce. That’s why we’re giving families a free day of care,” said Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare. “It’s our hope that this free day shows families the impact that high-quality child care can have on their lives and provides them with a day of support so many families need.”
All KinderCare centers continue to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols created in partnership with expert medical advisors. Earlier this year KinderCare earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating™, a third-party validation of their health and safety practices.
In addition to safety, KinderCare provides a proprietary curriculum to help children learn and grow. National studiesshow that KinderCare children are better prepared for first grade. They also confirm that the longer that children are enrolled in KinderCare programs, the sooner they achieve key developmental milestones.
Families with children between the ages of six weeks and 12 years old may sign up for a free day at select KinderCare centers across the country. Availability may vary depending on location and children’s ages. To find a center near you and for more information, please visit https://www.kindercare.com/lp/free-day.
About KinderCare Learning Companies ®
KinderCare Learning Companies is one of America’s largest providers of early childhood and school-age education and child care. KinderCare supports hardworking families with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today’s dynamic work environment in 40 states and the District of Columbia:
- In neighborhoods, with KinderCare® Learning Centers that offer early childhood education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old;
- At work, through KinderCare Education at Work™, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and
- In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.
Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2022, KinderCare earned its sixth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four companies worldwide to win this award for six consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.
