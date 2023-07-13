PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
Kinective, a leading provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software for the banking sector, today announced the appointment of three executives to support its continued growth, product innovation, and market leadership. The company has hired Chris Legros as Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McDowell as Executive Vice President of Services, and Dan Snyder as Executive Vice President of Product.
Kinective was recently formed through the combination of CFM, NXTsoft, and IMM. The company delivers the most comprehensive, open, and connected technology ecosystem in banking, helping more than 2,500 financial institutions unlock new services, modernize operations, and elevate client experiences. These hires follow the earlier appointment of Stephen Baker as CEO and finalize Kinective’s executive leadership team.
“I am excited to expand our leadership team at such a pivotal time in Kinective’s transformation as we align the business to unlock its massive market potential,” said Stephen Baker. “Chris, Chuck, and Dan each have proven track records of building high-performing teams and driving operational excellence in their respective functions. With their additions, Kinective is well-positioned to deliver enhanced innovation and value to our customers as we execute our mission of connecting them to banking’s future.”
Chris Legros, CFO, leads Kinective’s finance organization and is responsible for accounting, finance, treasury, tax, and legal functions. He has over 20 years of experience in strategic finance and operations. Most recently, Chris was the vice president of finance at iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition software. Previously, he held several leadership roles across finance, sales operations, and product management at INTTRA. Earlier in his career, Chris worked in financial planning and analysis for Dun & Bradstreet, Sony Music, and Johnson & Johnson.
Chuck McDowell, EVP of Services, leads Kinective’s services and support organizations. Chuck has over 25 years of experience in the enterprise software and technology consulting sectors. Prior to joining Kinective, he held progressive leadership roles at MRI Software across professional services, customer success, product strategy, and operations, and helped it scale to over $500 million in annual revenue. Prior to joining MRI in 2007, Chuck was a management consultant with Capgemini (formerly Ernst & Young).
Dan Snyder, EVP of Product, leads Kinective’s product management organization. Dan has extensive experience in product strategy, portfolio management, and M&A integration across both early stage and established enterprise software companies. Prior to joining Kinective, Dan held product leadership roles in the property technology sector, including chief product officer at BuildingLink and vice president of product at Zego. Earlier in his career, Dan held product management roles at BookedOut, Shiftgig, and Echo Global Logistics.
About Kinective
Kinective is a leading provider of connectivity, workflow, and analytics software to more than 2,500 banks and credit unions in North America. Kinective was created in June 2023 as the new brand uniting CFM, NXTsoft, and IMM, three complementary financial technology companies that together have over 70 years of experience in banking. Kinective provides financial institutions with access to innovation, helping them unlock new possibilities and connect to the future. Kinective is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners. For more information, please visit www.kinective.io.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713375251/en/
CONTACT: Emily Sweillam
Kinective
(602) 614-6864
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS FINANCE ACCOUNTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE NETWORKS DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Kinective
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/13/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/13/2023 10:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713375251/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.