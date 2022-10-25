SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--
Power management and video/audio interface IC leader Kinetic Technologies announces its attendance at electronica 2022, showcasing its industry leading Power Management, Motor Control and Smart Connectivity solutions serving the consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets.
Taking place between November 15 – 18, 2022 in München, Germany, Kinetic Technologies is pleased to invite attendees to visit Booth 160 in Hall C2 where its technical staff will be on hand to conduct live product demonstrations while also providing technical recommendations on how Kinetic’s unique IC product advantages can be implemented in electronic product designs.
Key demonstrations will include:
USB-C/DP (MST) Reference Designs – incorporate Kinetic Technologies’ full range of high- performance analog power and high-speed audio-video processing IC’s including USB Type- C/DisplayPort1.4 MST Hub with DSC1.2 support, Retimer, DC-DC Converters, USB power and data switching/protection ICs plus PD Controller.
BLDC Motor Control – Kinetic’s latest family of PureSine TM controllers, with integrated gate drivers offering best-in-class electrical efficiency, 1.7x RPM increase and 15% increase in torque for the same output power.
Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions – from one of the industry’s smallest 13W PoE solutions to new products compliant with the higher power IEEE802.3 bt standard.
Qi/WPC Qualified 5W Wireless Power Receiver Reference Design – compliant and certified to WPC/Qi v1.3 which can significantly reduce customer time-to-market.
RGB LED Color Wheel – unique programable, multi-channel and multiplexed RGB LED drivers up to 3x smaller than competing solutions.
To schedule a meeting during the show with a Kinetic Technologies representative, please click the link below:
https://www.kinet-ic.com/request-a-meeting-with-kinetic-technologies-at-electronica-2022/
Event Summary:
When: Tuesday 15 th November through to Friday 18 th November.
Where: Trade Fair Center Messe München, Germany. Hall C2, Booth 160
About Kinetic Technologies
Kinetic Technologies is a global designer, developer, and provider of proprietary and innovative high- performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for a wide variety of markets. Kinetic Technologies’ products help its customers efficiently regulate power, intelligently protect their devices from harmful voltage and current spikes, and deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency, and secured connectivity for video, display, and general-purpose applications.
For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.
*Kinetic Technologies’ logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.
CONTACT: Robert Bendz Phone: +1 -408-746-9000
Email:rbendz@kinet-ic.com
