North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.