Kingston FURY Unleashes DDR5 Performance!

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, revealed today it has unleashed its cutting-edge Kingston FURY™ Beast DDR5. With superior speed advancements , Plug N Play at 4800MHz 1, double the banks from 16 to 32 and double the burst length from 8 to 16, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is ideal for gamers and enthusiasts seeking greater performance from their next-gen platforms.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005056/en/
With superior speed advancements, double the banks and double the burst length, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is ideal for gamers and enthusiasts seeking greater performance from their next-gen platforms. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 arrives in sync with the launch of the Intel® Z690 Chipset and 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (code-named “Alder Lake-S”). This marks the first platform to utilize the new memory standard, bringing the performance and data integrity advancements of DDR5 to a global audience.
Taking speed, capacity, and reliability even further, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 delivers an arsenal of enhanced features like on-die ECC (ODECC) for improved stability at extreme speeds, dual 32-bit subchannels for increased efficiency, and on-module power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to provide juice where it’s needed most. When gaming at the most extreme settings, live streaming at 4K+ or pushing large animation and 3D rendering, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is the level-up needed while seamlessly linking style and performance.
“We’re excited that DDR5 is finally here and that our offering is from the Kingston FURY line; ready for gamers and enthusiasts alike,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. “We’re proud that users can build with confidence knowing Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 has been tested and approved by MSI®, ASUS®, ASRock®, and Gigabyte™, the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers 2.”
Additionally, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is Intel XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified, meaning users can expect an easy, stable, and certified overclock experience. Plus, new features allow for the creation of unique gaming experiences with two customizable profiles for speeds and timings.
Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is available in 16GB single modules and kits of 2, at speeds of 4800MHz and 5200MHz. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.
For more information visit kingston.com.
Kingston FURY Beast DDR5
Part Number
Capacity
KF548C38BB-16
16GB 4800MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Single Module
KF548C38BBK2-32
32GB 4800MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Kit of 2
KF552C40BB-16
16GB 5200MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Single Module
KF552C40BBK2-32
32GB 5200MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Kit of 2
|1
Kingston FURY™ Plug N Play memory will run in DDR5 systems up to the speed allowed by the manufacturer’s system BIOS. PnP cannot increase the system memory speed faster than is allowed by the manufacturer’s BIOS. Kingston FURY Plug N Play DDR5 products support XMP 3.0 specifications so overclocking can also be achieved by enabling the built-in XMP Profile.
|2
Featured on the Qualified Vendor Lists (QVL) of the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers.
Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Features and Specifications:
- Greater starting speed performance: With an aggressive starting speed at 4800MHz, DDR5 is 50% faster than DDR4.
- Improved stability for overclocking: On-die ECC (ODECC) helps maintain data integrity to sustain the ultimate performance while you push the limits!
- Increased efficiency: Boosted by double the banks and burst length and two independent 32-bit subchannels, DDR5’s exceptional handling of data shines with the latest games, programs and demanding applications.
- Intel® XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified: Advanced pre-optimized timings, speed and voltage for overclocking performance and save new user-customizable profiles utilizing a programmable PMIC.
- Qualified by the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers 2: Tested and approved so you can build and upgrade with confidence on your preferred motherboard.
- Low-profile heat spreader:Newly designed heat spreader combines bold styling and prodigious cooling functionality.
- Capacities:
- Singles – 16GB
- Kits of 2 – 32GB
- Frequencies: 4800MHz, 5200MHz
- Latencies: CL38, CL40
- Voltage: 1.1V, 1.25V
- Operating Temperature: 0°C-85°C
- Dimensions: 133.35 mm x 34.9 mm x 6.62 mm
Kingston can be found on:
About Kingston Technology, Inc.
From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.
Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact PR Team, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-435-2600 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room kingston.com/company/press/
Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. Kingston FURY and the Kingston FURY logo are trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005056/en/
CONTACT: Shealyn Johnson
Kingston Technology, Inc.
714-435-2600
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER RETAIL TEENS AUDIO/VIDEO TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC GAMES CONSUMER CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE/WIRELESS OTHER SPORTS SPORTS OTHER RETAIL GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: Kingston FURY
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/27/2021 12:00 PM/DISC: 10/27/2021 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005056/en