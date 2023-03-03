ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2023--
Kinimmune, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of localized immunotherapies, announced the publication of clinical results from a Phase I trial in solid tumor patients. The paper, titled “A window of opportunity trial evaluating intratumoral injection of Copaxone® in patients with percutaneously accessible tumors,” was published in Translational Medicine Communications. This work was conducted in collaboration with researchers at the University of Kansas Cancer Center and King Abdulaziz University.
The paper describes how the tissue retentive and local inflammatory properties of glatiramer acetate, an FDA-approved multiple sclerosis drug, motivated a clinical trial investigating its use as an intratumoral immunotherapy. In this open label study, 9 patients with resectable solid malignancies were treated with Copaxone®, the longest approved glatiramer acetate product. Patients received 1, 2, or 3 intratumoral doses of 40 mg/mL Copaxone® between an initial visit and the surgical resection of their tumor. The primary goal of this study was to assess the safety of intratumoral Copaxone®, comparing these findings to historical data from its traditional subcutaneous route.
Baranda et al. reported that intratumoral injections of Copaxone® were well tolerated, mirroring common subcutaneous injection site reactions in multiple sclerosis patients. In the study design, the research team was also able to compare pre-treatment biopsies with post-treatment resection samples to assess local immune activation by RNAseq and spatial profiling of immune-related targets. In these analyses, the paper reported evidence of immune cell recruitment and activation in addition to upregulation of common targets for checkpoint inhibition such as PD-1/L1 and CTLA-4.
“We are excited by the results of this trial,” shared Kinimmune CEO Cory Berkland. “The conserved safety profile of intratumoral glatiramer acetate and early biomarker signals of immune activity are positive developments in Kinimmune’s quest to develop safer, more potent options for patients suffering from cancer. I’m proud of this team, and completing this small trial is an important step in validating our ability to execute on strategy,” he continued.
About Kinimmune
Kinimmune is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of localized immunotherapies that maximize the therapeutic window for patients with immune-mediated diseases. By keeping potent drugs at the site of injection, Kinimmune unlocks the power of the immune system while minimizing the likelihood of off-target adverse effects.
