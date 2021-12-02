Kinly Appoints John Steinhauer as SVP of Sales for the Americas

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
Kinly, a leading global collaboration service provider, announced today that John Steinhauer has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas, reporting to Executive Vice President Eric Martorano. Kinly is proud to welcome John to the organization where he will have responsibility for the overall Americas sales strategy and growth. John has extensive experience in leading high-performing sales organizations with industry-leading products and services.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005239/en/
John Steinhauer, New SVP of Sales for the Americas (Photo: Business Wire)
"We are very excited to welcome John to Kinly as our new SVP of Sales for the Americas," says Eric Martorano, EVP and Managing Director of the Americas of Kinly. "As we continue to bring innovative solutions to the market, we look forward to John focusing on scaling our sales organization to accelerate our market position in AV collaboration. In addition, we believe John's experience leading organizations of all sizes throughout his career speaks to both his entrepreneurial DNA and successful sales track record. These perspectives will be invaluable to the growth of our team and company."
John brings over 30 years of sales leadership experience in the Broadcast, Entertainment, and UC & Collaboration markets serving Fortune 500 global enterprise customers. As Vice President of Americas Sales for Barco, most recently, John was instrumental in their accelerated growth and success. Before Barco, John was EVP for Whitlock. He led the company-wide sales effort focused on enterprise customers, collaboration technology, design, integration, and support to their Fortune 500 global customer base. John also held a leadership position at Lifesize, where he was instrumental to the companies' growth and subsequent acquisition by Logitech. John has also gained a significant amount of experience in leadership roles for other notable companies such as Avid Technology, Virtual Media Communications and Sony Electronics.
"I'm thrilled to join this amazing team as we continue to lead in the area of AV collaboration enabling businesses around the world to reach their full potential by simplifying and enhancing the way they work," John says. "I've followed Kinly's success for many years and really admire the company's focus on innovation, reliability, and customer obsession."
About Kinly
Bringing people & technology together for better productivity wherever the work happens – because great things happen when people work together.
Experienced - dedicated expertise in planning, supplying, integrating and managing market-leading visual collaboration services.
Independent - a leading partner with the world’s top vendors to deliver the best choice of solutions for public and private sector businesses.
Proven - globally recognized businesses relying on us for secure and flexible meeting and collaboration services.
Scale - an end-to-end provider of workspace transformation services with worldwide presence
Working together - everywhere
Learn more at www.kinly.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005239/en/
CONTACT: Meghan van Zyl
Global Digital Marketing Manager
Email:mzyl@kinly.com
Phone: +44 7530 576 262
KEYWORD: NETHERLANDS EUROPE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HUMAN RESOURCES FINANCE
SOURCE: Kinly
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/02/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/02/2021 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005239/en