Kinnos, the maker of Highlight ®, a novel technology that colorizes disinfectants, today announced a $15 million financing led by a group of current and former industry leaders. The company also named healthcare veteran Steve Fanning as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.
This latest infusion of capital and new leadership will enable the company to rapidly scale to meet growing healthcare industry demand for Highlight, its patented portfolio of products for improving cleaning and safety by visibly coloring the disinfectants hospitals currently use. Current and new investors include family offices and funds like Pioneer Healthcare Partners, Kapor Center, and Partnership Fund for NYC and former industry leaders from Abbott, Baxalta, Baxter, Bayer, Becton Dickinson, Cantel, Ecolab, Intermountain Healthcare, NorthShore University HealthSystem, and Walgreens, among others.
Fanning comes to Kinnos from Henry Schein, where he led the Endodontics and Restoratives businesses. For the two decades prior, he held leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Danaher, where he served as the VP and GM of its Infection Prevention portfolio.
Founded during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2015, Kinnos has steadily expanded its family of solutions at a time when disinfection and cleaning are paramount. Following the COVID-19 global pandemic, Kinnos has tapped Fanning and a seasoned cadre of investors to fuel rapid growth amidst urgent demand for more effective disinfection.
“Cleaning, disinfection, and safety are mission-critical concerns for every hospital leader today,” said Fanning. “Highlight from Kinnos empowers those charged with cleaning and disinfecting to better see the results of their efforts, enhancing confidence and peace of mind around effectively performing their jobs and serving our most vulnerable communities.”
A fundamental pillar of hospital infection prevention programs is mitigating the spread of pathogens between surfaces and people. However, studies have shown that less than 50% of high-touch surfaces in healthcare settings are adequately disinfected, which can result in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HAIs impact 1 out of every 31 patients, cause 72,000 deaths, and lead to billions in direct costs every year.
Highlight is a colorizing technology for mission critical disinfectants that help prevent the spread of surface-borne pathogens to patients, families, and staff. Star Registered by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) and recognized by the World Health Organization, Highlight temporarily colors disinfectant wipes and cleaning solutions that hospitals already use to provide staff with an instantaneous visual cue to improve the quality of disinfection. In a peer-reviewed study published in the American Journal of Infection Prevention last year, Highlight was found to measurably improve disinfection quality by as much as 70%. With this latest funding, Kinnos is poised to establish a new standard of care for cleanliness in healthcare and beyond.
