Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND ® artificial intelligence (AI) and big data mining platform to discover and develop cell and gene therapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology and other diseases, today announces changes in management, and in the Company’s Board of Directors. In addition, the Company announces the formation of a Disclosure Committee.
Effective January 27, 2022, Pietro Bersani, Kiromic‘s former Chair of the Audit Committee, was appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer to succeed Dr. Maurizio Chiriva who departed from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors as of that date. Effective January 27, 2022, Company Director Michael Nagel was appointed as the Company’s new Chairman of the Board.
“I have been a member of the Kiromic Board of Directors since 2020, and I feel privileged to now lead this Company during this very pivotal year ahead. We have tremendous science, and a very important milestone to reach in the coming months,” stated Interim CEO Bersani. “The Kiromic leadership team is laser focused on realizing our goal of first in-human dosing and initiating clinical trials.”
The Company also announces the formation of a Disclosure Committee, comprised of the Company’s senior leaders, for the purpose of further strengthening the Company’s protocol, process and procedure related to disclosure requirements.
About Kiromic BioPharma
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) platform to discover and develop cell and gene therapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology and other diseases. Kiromic is in the process of developing a multi-indication allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid cancers.
From its heritage as a cancer vaccine development company, Kiromic is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel immuno-oncology applications through its robust product pipeline. The pipeline development is leveraged through the Company’s proprietary target discovery engine called "DIAMOND." Kiromic's DIAMOND is where big data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the man-years and billions of drug development dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about:
- our goals and strategies;
- our future business development, financial condition and results of operations;
- expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures;
- growth of and competition trends in our industry;
- our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products;
- our expectations regarding our relationships with investors, institutional funding partners and other parties we collaborate with;
- fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; including those fluctuations caused by COVID-19; and
- relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those listed under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (file no. 333-257427) , originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 25, 2021 and in our Current Report on Form 8-K dated January 27, 2022 and filed with the SEC on February 2, 2022.. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance.
The forward-looking statements made in this report relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this report. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, there is no undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.
