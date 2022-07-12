HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022--
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND ® artificial intelligence and data mining platform to develop cell and gene therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology, announces the appointment of Leonardo Mirandola, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Mirandola has served as the Company’s Vice President of Research & Development and Clinical Translation since September 2021. His previous role was Head of Clinical Translation from 2020 to 2021, having joined the Company in 2016 as Executive Director of Research and Development (R&D).
“We are delighted to name Dr. Mirandola as Chief Scientific Officer during this very critical time for the Company. His leadership is essential as we seek to achieve the very important clinical milestones for our oncology cell therapy candidates in the coming months,” stated Pietro Bersani, Kiromic BioPharma’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to advance our first cell therapy candidate Deltacel ™ toward the expected beginning of its clinical trial activation process by year end, Dr. Mirandola’s significant contributions to the Company’s scientific strategy will continue to help transform Kiromic into a cell therapy innovation leader.”
Dr. Mirandola is an expert in molecular immunology and immunotherapy research, having authored more than 100 publications including original research papers, abstracts, and book chapters. His studies have included, among other topics, breakthrough findings in the interactions between tumor cells and immune cells, primarily focusing on the tumor microenvironment, neo angiogenesis, cell signaling, and how they influence the development of new therapeutic strategies. Additionally, Dr. Mirandola is the inventor of nine different patent-pending technologies ranging from tumor biomarker identification and validation to cancer vaccines and adoptive cell therapies. Before joining Kiromic, Dr. Mirandola was a post-doctoral research scientist at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. He earned an M.S. in Medical Biotechnologies and a Ph.D. in Molecular Medicine at the University of Milan.
“I’m honored to continue advancing Kiromic’s scientific innovation and leading the development efforts for our product candidates as we approach clinical testing,” said Dr. Mirandola. “By leveraging the value of our DIAMOND AI ® platform in combination with our oncology cell therapy pipeline, I am excited about the potential these lifesaving treatments may deliver for patients who currently have limited therapeutic options.”
About Kiromic BioPharma
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage, fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND ® artificial intelligence (AI) 2.0 platform to discover and develop cell and gene therapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology and other diseases. Kiromic is in the process of developing a multi-indication allogeneic cell therapy platform that exploits the natural potency of Gamma Delta T-cells to target solid cancers. From its heritage as a cancer vaccine development company, Kiromic is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel immuno-oncology applications through its robust product pipeline. The pipeline development is leveraged through the Company’s proprietary target discovery engine called “DIAMOND.” Kiromic’s DIAMOND is where data science meets target identification to dramatically compress the years and hundreds of millions of dollars required to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kiromic.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Kiromic makes such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as: “will,” “potential,” “could,” “can,” “believe,” “intends,” “continue,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “may,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Kiromic’s current and anticipated IND applications including statements regarding the scope of and timing for submission of an IND application; the Deltacel™ product platform; the timing for submitting and activating Kiromic’s IND applications and clinical trials; Kiromic’s ability to achieve its objectives; the timing for the initiation and successful completion of Kiromic’s clinical trials of its product candidates; the potential of Kiromic’s product candidates. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and as detailed from time to time in our SEC filings. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.
