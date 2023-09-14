NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that its outstanding 6.00% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”), will automatically convert into shares of the Company’s common stock on September 15, 2023 (the “conversion date”). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 1.1700 shares of the Company’s common stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of common stock.
As previously announced, holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on the Preferred Stock, payable on the conversion date.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.
