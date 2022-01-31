NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2022--
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 common stock and special voting preferred stock dividends. The following table summarizes KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s common stock and special voting preferred stock dividend payments for the tax year ended December 31, 2021:
|Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends
Record Date
Payment Date
Cash Distribution
Adjustment
Dividend (1)
Ordinary Dividends (2)
Qualified
Capital Gain
|December 31, 2020
|January 15, 2021
$0.43
($0.43
)
$0.00
$0.0000
$0.0000
$0.0000
|March 31, 2021
|April 15, 2021
$0.43
$0.00
$0.43
$0.4262
$0.0050
$0.0038
|June 30, 2021
|July 15, 2021
$0.43
$0.00
$0.43
$0.4262
$0.0050
$0.0038
|September 30, 2021
|October 15, 2021
$0.43
$0.00
$0.43
$0.4262
$0.0050
$0.0038
|December 31, 2021
|January 14, 2022
$0.43
($0.20
)
$0.23
$0.2280
$0.0027
$0.0020
$2.15
($0.63
)
$1.52
$1.5066
$0.0177
$0.0134
(1) Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 14, 2022 with a record date of December 31, 2021 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2021 to the extent of 2021 earnings and profits.
(2) Ordinary dividends that are "qualified REIT dividends" are eligible for the 20% deduction under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B).
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividends.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.
