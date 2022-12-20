BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
Klara ®, a leader in patient communication and engagement, announced today that it received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business and was named a 2022 Product of the Year. The organization’s annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries. ModMed ® acquired Klara in February of 2022 to improve collaboration between practices and patients.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005055/en/
Klara® Named 2022 Winner of BIG Award for Business by the Business Intelligence Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Klara is a conversational patient engagement platform at the forefront of revolutionizing the healthcare experience by streamlining patient communication, so every patient can receive excellent care. The platform helps healthcare providers effectively communicate with their patients by transforming phone volume into two-way messaging. Medical practices across specialties, such as dermatology, plastic surgery, OBGYN, family and internal medicine, otolaryngology, pediatrics, primary care and more, use Klara to help improve their patient experience while streamlining their internal administrative workflows.
“Connecting the healthcare system through better communication for customers is at the heart of our business,” said Simon Bolz, cofounder of Klara. “This award recognizes our team's hard work and dedication to delivering excellent products and solutions for our customers. We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group and look forward to remaining on the cutting edge of performance and innovation.”
Dr. Simon Lorenz, also cofounder of Klara, added, “Constant phone calls can lead to long wait times, fragmented communication, endless phone tag, unhappy patients and staff burnout. With Klara, practices can improve operational efficiency and centralize patient communication channels with a true system of engagement, integrated with the leading EHRs, and used throughout the entire practice. We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished this year and excited by the opportunity ahead.”
For more information about Klara, please visit Klara.com.
About Klara
Klara’s conversational patient engagement platform helps healthcare organizations streamline patient communication, provide virtual care, collaborate as a team and automate many front desk tasks. Thousands of healthcare teams across more than 40 specialties use Klara to make their workflows more efficient, deliver an exceptional patient experience across the entire care journey and grow their patient volume. For more information, visit klara.com.
About ModMed
ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005055/en/
CONTACT: press@modmed.com
Matter for ModMed
Tiffany Keenan
603-913-3893
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT OTHER HEALTH MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: ModMed
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/20/2022 08:09 AM/DISC: 12/20/2022 08:09 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005055/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.