Healthfuse, the industry-leader in Revenue Cycle Vendor Management, has been recognized with top scores in a KLAS Research First Look Report. Healthfuse's Revenue Cycle Vendor Management Program was awarded a perfect 100% customer satisfaction score, with all respondents reporting positive outcomes from their partnership within the first six months.
Using a combination of technology and analytics, research, and performance management, Healthfuse helps hospitals build, operate, and optimize their revenue cycle vendor management office.
KLAS Research, an unbiased research advocate for healthcare providers, independently reported that, "As the number of revenue cycle vendors and solutions increases, healthcare organizations will continue to look for effective ways to manage their various partnerships and contracts. Healthfuse’s revenue cycle vendor management solution is viewed by current clients as a long-term solution to this challenge due to Healthfuse’s ability to help improve vendor performance and increase cost savings."
“The foundation for Healthfuse’s success has always been our unrelenting focus on our mission: protecting and strengthening the bottom line for hospitals so they can protect and strengthen their patient communities,” says founder and CEO, Nick Fricano. “We are honored to be recognized by KLAS and our hospital partners for this dedication to delivering measurable results to health systems nationwide.”
In the report, a revenue cycle executive attests to the benefits of the Healthfuse program, stating, "[Healthfuse] saves a healthcare system like ours so much money, not just in contracts and improved outcomes, but also in infrastructure. I don't need a lot of people managing the invoices...[or] creating reports for me because [with Healthfuse], I have a group that does.”
View the complete KLAS First Look Report HERE.
Healthfuse helps hospitals build, operate, and optimize their revenue cycle vendor management office and guarantees bottom-line improvement using a combination of technology and analytics, research, and performance management. Founded in 2011, Healthfuse has delivered over $1.3B in cost savings and collections improvement to its clients—a network of 300+ hospitals nationwide. Follow Healthfuse on LinkedIn. Learn more at healthfuse.com.
KLAS is a data-driven company working to improve healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. Learn more at klasresearch.com.
