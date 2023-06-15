MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2023--
Klever Programmatic announced today that it has secured significant funding from the INVEST-AI* program to fund intelligent innovation in programmatic campaign optimization. This program aims to support the advancement of small and medium-sized businesses in Quebec through the application of AI to business processes. This project is in partnership with Moov AI, a consulting firm in data valorization and artificial intelligence based in Montreal.
The project between Klever and Moov AI is known as Prometheus for now, and it aims to increase the capacities of media traders by providing recommendations based on specific parameters, tactics, and actual customer behaviour. The AI solution will be able to more quickly adapt to market fluctuations. The project consists of three phases, the first of which is a discovery and derisking process that kicked off in April.
Marc Poirier, CEO at Klever Programmatic, says: “By leveraging the billions of monthly data points that are generated by our trading activity across all open internet channels, we will use AI to generate recommendations and optimization opportunities.” His team aims to deliver on their technology promise for programmatic marketers and to optimize every aspect of the performance of client accounts. Olivier Blais, VP of Decision Science at Moov AI, says: “It's exciting to see how AI solutions are enhancing the media and advertising sphere. We're proud to be part of this AI success story in Quebec, demonstrating that Montreal is a world-class hub for delivering tangible and valuable AI projects.”
If successful, the Prometheus Project will have significant implications for programmatic media traders, including a reduced barrier to entry, an increase in the amount of media spend managed per trader, an improved ROI for the customer, and more. The final phase of the project is set to wrap up before the end of the year. For more information about this exciting collaboration, please contact one of the spokespersons below.
*The INVEST-AI program is managed by IVADO Labs and funded by the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie of Québec.
