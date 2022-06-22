OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2022--
Today, Knak, the codeless email and landing page creation platform for enterprise marketers, releases its enhanced integration with Salesforce Pardot (now known as Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement Platform). The integration update makes Knak the only complete solution on the market that offers simple, drag-and-drop codeless campaign creation for email, landing pages and forms at the click of a button for Salesforce Pardot users.
The seamless integration with Salesforce Pardot supercharges enterprise marketing campaign processes, making them faster and more streamlined as it connects creation, collaboration, and approvals.
“At Knak, we pride ourselves on empowering marketing teams to get back to their creative roots,” said Pierce Ujjainwalla, Co-founder and CEO of Knak. “With today’s enhanced integration updates, enterprise marketing teams that use Pardot and Knak will be able to create beautiful, on-brand high converting campaigns even faster than before.”
Beyond increasing the speed at which Pardot users can get their emails to market, today's integration update offers additional benefits including:
- No code creation: Having developers hand code emails takes up valuable resources. With Knak, enterprise marketing teams can create beautiful, on-brand emails and campaigns instantaneously with the easy to use drag and drop editor. Not only does this make campaign creation faster, leading teams to be able to deliver more volume, but it allows marketers to create, design and test their own emails and landing pages easily, achieving better results, click-through rates and engagement.
- Real-time collaboration: Comments, approvals, reviews and edits can be made by anyone in real time, directly within the platform. This enhanced capability is perfect for decentralized marketing teams and allows them to streamline processes and easily collaborate on campaigns.
- Effortless brand control: With brand management built right into the Knak platform and the ability to set up multiple brands easily using pre-set typography kits, colour palettes and design modules, marketing teams can be given complete freedom to create campaigns within the guardrails of the brand.
“As a Pardot shop, adding Knak to our MarTech stack was a no-brainer. Since onboarding Knak’s email creation platform, we’ve been able to grow our click-through rates by 120% and significantly increase engagement on the WordPress VIP website as a result.” — Christina Child, Lead Growth Marketer, WordPress VIP
Marketers that are interested in Knak’s enhanced Pardot integration can visit this link for more information: https://knak.com/integrations/pardot/
About Knak
Knak is the first codeless campaign creation platform built for enterprise marketing teams. It empowers everyone to create beautiful, on-brand emails and landing pages, with no coding or outside support required. Knak is platform-agnostic, allowing teams who use multiple leading email platforms (such as Marketo, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and others) in their enterprise to get to market faster. Trusted by some of the world's largest brands, Knak helps enterprise marketers get to market with digital campaigns in minutes or hours, rather than days or weeks.
