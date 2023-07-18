Knight Federal Announces Samantha Mooney-Outlaw as Chief Operating Officer

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2023--
Knight Federal Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Samantha Mooney-Outlaw to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective July 18, 2023.
In her new role as COO, Ms. Mooney-Outlaw will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company and driving its strategic growth initiatives. With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position. Throughout her tenure at Knight Federal Solutions, Ms. Mooney-Outlaw has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to the company's mission and values.
"Samantha's promotion to Chief Operating Officer is a testament to her outstanding contributions to our organization and her ability to lead and execute complex projects," says Chris Baeten, CEO of Knight Federal Solutions. "She has been instrumental in driving our company's success and has shown remarkable dedication to our clients, employees, and partners. We are confident that Samantha will continue to play a vital role in our growth and expansion."
Samantha Mooney-Outlaw joined Knight Federal Solutions in 2014 as a Compliance Analyst and quickly rose through the ranks, holding various leadership positions within the company. Her strong analytical skills, strategic thinking, and exceptional interpersonal abilities have made her an invaluable asset to the organization. Ms. Mooney-Outlaw has successfully led teams in delivering innovative solutions to government agencies, ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction.
"I am honored and excited to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at Knight Federal Solutions," says Samantha Mooney-Outlaw. "I have been fortunate to work with an incredibly talented and dedicated team, and I am grateful for the trust and support of our leadership. I look forward to continuing our journey of providing exceptional services and solutions to our clients, while fostering a culture of excellence and innovation within the company."
Samantha Mooney-Outlaw holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Information Management from Seminole State College. Additionally, she holds an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University and is a recent graduate of Leadership Orlando – Class 103.
About Knight Federal Solutions
Knight Federal Solutions provides simulation and training, cybersecurity, IT, and intelligence analysis solutions to the Defense and Intelligence sectors. The company focuses on developing mission driven, cost-effective solutions designed to exceed expectations and empower results. For more information, visitwww.knightfederal.com.
