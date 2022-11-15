Kofax Earns Three TrustRadius 2022 Best Software Awards

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--
Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, has been recognized by TrustRadius on its first annual Best Software List. Based on verified reviews and customer satisfaction from B2B users, Kofax’s Power PDF received three 2022 Best Software Awards – Overall Best Software, Best Software for Mid-Sized Businesses and Best Software for Small Businesses.
With over 10 million users, Kofax Power PDF helps businesses realize efficiency and cost savings by facilitating easier collaboration amongst teams, reducing the time needed to convert and edit documents and quickly saving files to document management systems. Power PDF also supports businesses in meeting ESG goals by enabling paperless offices and reducing their carbon footprint. The latest edition of Power PDF further enhances customer value with next-generation text recognition, an enhanced user experience, AI-driven fuzzy searches, expanded seamless e-signature workflows, mobile on-the-go collaboration, and greater security and compliance.
“We strive to provide organizations with intuitive yet sophisticated solutions that empower the workforce, improve productivity, and increase the overall work experience,” said Liz Benson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Growth Strategy at Kofax. “It’s rewarding to be recognized by our customers across many different industries and who are automating and creating value in a variety of use cases.”
“Kofax Power PDF was selected for the 2022 Best Software List as best suited for mid-sized and small businesses,” said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers. Kofax Power PDF customers in the mid-sized and small business market highlight the product’s cost-effectiveness, security features, and ease of use.”
A leader in PDF management solutions, Kofax Power PDF was recognized by TrustRadius earlier this year for three Top Rated Awards and three Best of Summer Awards. For more information on the award-winning Kofax Power PDF software, visit www.kofax.com/products/power-pdf.
