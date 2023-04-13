IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
Kofax®, a leading Intelligent Automation platform for digital workflow transformation, has released its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact report, providing stakeholders with a deeper understanding of its sustainability and responsible business practices. The report also outlines the ways in which the company helps clients advance their own sustainability and environmental goals.
The report, available on the company's website, www.kofax.com/trust, demonstrates Kofax's dedication to transparency and accountability of its ESG initiatives.
"Kofax has long been committed to working toward a sustainable future. Empowering people is at the forefront of our company culture,” said Reynolds Bish, Chief Executive Officer at Kofax. "As readers will learn in this inaugural report, helping our clients work like tomorrow with eco-friendly products and services is just one of the ways we’re making a positive impact on the environment. Our high standards of ethics and accountability have enabled us to earn the trust of our stakeholders.”
Through this report, the company highlights its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote diversity and inclusion, and sustain sound governance practices.
Key sections of the 2023 Impact Report include:
- Environmental Responsibility: Kofax is committed to reducing its energy consumption, water usage, waste disposal and carbon footprint in a practical and cost-effective matter. As part of this effort, more than 90% of the company’s software is provided only through electronic means. Kofax also helps other companies reduce their carbon footprint with innovative document capture and print management solutions, reducing the need for paper-based processes.
- Social Responsibility: Kofax is dedicated to fostering an environment of integrity, collaboration, communication, teamwork, and support in an open, fair and impartial manner. Actions taken to support this initiative include fair pay practices, flexible work arrangements and extensive benefits, including programs for emergency backup elder and child care, as well as subsidized health club memberships.
- Governance Responsibility: Kofax is committed to achieving long-term value for shareholders while driving sustainability through strong governance and ethical business practices. The Kofax Code of Ethics promotes high standards for integrity and compliance with all applicable regulations throughout all levels of the organization.
The growing importance of digital transformation and flexible work arrangements puts Kofax in a prime position to assist other organizations adopt sustainable business practices, and we are committed to making a positive impact today and in the future.
The Kofax ESG Impact Report is available for download on the company's website. For more information, please visit www.kofax.com/trust.
About Kofax
Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform content-intensive workflows. Customers realize faster time-to-value and increased competitiveness, growth, and profitability by combining Kofax’s cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration, analytics and mobile capabilities while increasing business resiliency and mitigating compliance risk. For more information, visit www.kofax.com. Read more on the Kofax Blog and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005297/en/
CONTACT: Daniel Schmidt
Director, Corporate Growth Strategy
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE CONSULTING
SOURCE: Kofax
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/13/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/13/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005297/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.