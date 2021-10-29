NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021--
Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”), a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York, has completed the sale of SpecialtyCare, Inc. (“SpecialtyCare” or the “Company”) to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (“MSIP”).
SpecialtyCare operates the leading network of outsourced clinical services to hospital operating rooms in the U.S. With 1,200+ client hospitals in 46 U.S. states, it is the leading provider of cardiovascular perfusion, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (“ECMO”), intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”), and autologous perfusion services (“ATS”). Furthermore, SpecialtyCare is a leading provider of sterile processing services, endoscopic support and surgical assistance.
Dr. Sam Weinstein, SpecialtyCare’s CEO said, “Kohlberg has been an excellent partner, bringing passion for our mission, expert guidance, and strategic resources to help us improve surgical outcomes for patients. We are very grateful for Kohlberg’s support and guidance over the last four years.”
Evan Wildstein, Partner with Kohlberg, commented, “We feel fortunate to have partnered with Sam and the entire SpecialtyCare management team to build their position as a premier solutions provider to hospitals across the country. The Company has an outstanding, mission driven culture and is best-in-class in outsourced, operating room services.”
Moelis & Company LLC and Harris Williams served as financial advisors to SpecialtyCare and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel.
About SpecialtyCare
With over 1,500 clinicians supporting over 500,000 procedures annually, SpecialtyCare provides high quality people, services, and technology to the operating room. More than 1,200+ hospitals and 13,500 physicians trust SpecialtyCare to help them achieve exceptional care outcomes, regulatory compliance, and financial results. By maintaining the SpecialtyCare Operative Procedural Registry (SCOPE™), the largest procedural database of its kind, SpecialtyCare identifies standards, determines benchmarks, disseminates best practices, and fosters innovations and efficiencies that improve patient outcomes. Accredited and certified by The Joint Commission, SpecialtyCare develops expertise beyond industry requirements. Customers trust SpecialtyCare’s highly trained clinicians delivering excellence in perfusion, ECMO, intraoperative neuromonitoring, neurodiagnostic services, autotransfusion, sterile processing management, surgical assist, and minimally invasive surgical support.
About Kohlberg & Company, LLC
Kohlberg & Company, LLC (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized nine private equity funds, through which it has raised $12 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 34–year history, Kohlberg has completed 88 buyout transactions and more than 200 add–on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value of nearly $30 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.
