KOLACHE FACTORY RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®
Texas-based chain ranks No. 1 in the Baked Goods Category
KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Kolache Factory, a unique and fast-growing national pastry chain based in Katy, Texas, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks Kolache Factory as #372 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. The 40-year-old brand jumped more than 90 spots from last year's rankings and was ranked #1 in the Baked Goods Category!
During a global pandemic, Kolache Factory's hand-held, easy-to-eat pastries became a pandemic comfort food, and the company boasted the best year of sales in its 40-year history! They also set a new record for million-dollar stores!
"As Kolache Factory celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, we are both humbled and grateful that our loyal fan base continues to grow and be so supportive of our Czech pastries with a Texas twist," said Dawn Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer. "During a global pandemic, we have been vigilant about maintaining quality, freshness, and safe service for our customers and offering our franchisees the support they need to navigate the most challenging time we have ever lived through, and still be financially successful and a valued part of their local communities."
Entrepreneur's editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.
"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."
Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Kolache Factory's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.
To view Kolache Factory in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 11th.
To learn more about Kolache Factory franchise opportunities, visit www.kolachefactory.com/franchise.
For more information on a Kolache Factory near you, visit www.kolachefactory.com.
About the Kolache Factory
Kolache Factory was founded in 1982 in Houston, Texas, by John and Jerri Banks, who identified a need for a fresh, high-quality breakfast that could be eaten "on the run." The Bankses encouraged consumers to try the high-quality, fresh pastries filled with fruits, meat and cheeses, and soon they were in high demand for business meetings, family breakfasts, on-the-go lunches and afternoon snacks. Kolache Factory has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Drive-Thrus in America by Food Network, one of the fastest-growing companies in Houston, and one of the top 50 foodservice bakeries in the United States by Modern Baking magazine. In addition, Entrepreneur magazine named it among the top 200+ food-based franchises in 2021 and the #1 Baked Goods franchise in 2022. Kolache Factory is privately owned and operated and headquartered in Katy, Texas. For more information, please visit https://kolachefactory.com/
