Komar Industries (“Komar”), a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems, announced today that it has acquired Maren Engineering Corporation (“Maren”), a leading equipment manufacturer and technology innovator in baling and shredding systems.
“Maren has been a leader in the industry since 1962 with its highly engineered and efficient balers and shredders,” said Mark Koenig, Komar’s President and CEO. “Bringing Maren into the Komar family enhances the value and service provided to our customers and helps them optimize their most challenging recycling and waste applications.”
“We are incredibly excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead for Maren working alongside our new partner Komar,” said Todd Wondrow, Maren’s Owner and President. “Over the past 60 plus years, we have built Maren into one of North America’s premier horizontal baler providers. Our team is thrilled to have found a partner like Komar who shares our core values, culture, quality standards, and commitment to our customers and employees.”
Maren will continue to be led by its existing leadership team, who will become shareholders in the combined organization as part of the transaction. The respective leadership teams see tremendous value in leveraging each company’s engineering and technological capabilities to drive further innovation within the waste and recycling industry.
About Komar
Headquartered in Groveport, OH, Komar is a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems. Komar specializes in auger processing technology and provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, including auger compactors, industrial shredders, continuous feed systems, flatteners / dewatering systems and organic separation presses. Established in 1977, Komar's products enable its customers to improve their processing of waste streams (e.g., corrugate, wood, e-waste, organics) while reducing their carbon footprint and their transportation, energy, maintenance, and labor costs.
About MAREN
Maren Engineering Corporation is an industry leading recycling baler and shredder manufacturer located in South Holland, Illinois. Since 1962, Maren has manufactured some of the world’s best balers and shredders that can handle high volumes of material with low labor inputs creating high quality and quantity recycled materials. For over 60 years, Maren has grown into a company that sets the pace and standard in horizontal baling and shredding applications.
