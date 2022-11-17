SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022--
Kong Inc., the cloud native API company and a leading provider of full life cycle API management solutions, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management for its offering. For the third consecutive year, Kong placed furthest for its completeness of vision in the Leaders quadrant. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.
Kong’s multi-cloud SaaS API life cycle management platform offering, Kong Konnect, empowers businesses to better build, design, run and govern APIs and services with the world’s most adopted API gateway.
“For Kong, being recognized once again as a Leader is truly a testament to our team’s dedication to develop the best-in-class, cloud-native end-to-end platform that provides amazing digital experiences,” said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. “It has always been our mission to support businesses in connecting people via APIs. As every company adapts to the world’s digitalization, our goal is to provide the necessary tools for our customers to quickly innovate and stay competitive.”
APIs are the backbone of every modern application that powers people’s day-to-day digital needs. Over 560 enterprises have turned to Kong to reinvent their digital experiences and empower them to fully leverage APIs for their business and beyond. Kong connects all the elements of the modern tech stack, providing developers with seamless architectural freedom to provide a higher-quality digital customer experience.
Kong recently announced several new product features and capabilities at Kong Summit 2022 to empower businesses to fully realize their API management strategies:
- Kong Gateway 3.0 provides new enhancements offering unparalleled flexibility and scalability for developers, all while significantly increasing security.
- Kong Konnect offers expanded geographic availability in the European Union and improved security and compliance, with support for Kong Gateway 3.0.
- Kong Mesh 2.0 built on top of CNCF’s Kuma and Envoy, provides customers with a service mesh platform with enhanced performance, flexibility, and security.
- Kong Insomnia 2022.6 with support for WebSockets, released new features empowering developers to accelerate their API integrations and debug API protocols, drastically increasing developer productivity.
Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.
Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, Shameen Pillai, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark O’Neill, John Santoro, Paul Dumas, Akash Jain, 14 November 2022.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Kong Inc.
Kong is the cloud native API platform with the fastest, most adopted API gateway in the world. Loved and valued by developers, Kong helps startups and Fortune 500 companies build with confidence – allowing them to bring solutions to market faster with API and service connectivity that scales easily and securely. Leaders like Nasdaq, PayPal, GE, Samsung, Expedia, GlaxoSmithKline, Rite Aid, Moderna, Wayfair and Verifone trust Kong to help them modernize their tech stacks, adopt new technologies and meet customer demand quickly through APIs. For more information about Kong, please visit konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005426/en/
Lynn Grigsby,lynn.grigsby@konghq.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Kong Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/17/2022 12:14 PM/DISC: 11/17/2022 12:14 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005426/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.