Konscious Foods™ Brings World’s First Frozen Plant-Based Sushi Nationwide

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2023--
Konscious Foods™, a plant-based seafood brand, today announced the North American expansion of the world’s first frozen sushi rolls, onigiri stuffed rice snacks and poke bowls made from plants.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724438847/en/
Konscious Foods™ is now available nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)
Now available nationwide at all Whole Foods Market retail locations in the U.S. and Canada, Konscious Foods is the latest culinary creation from renowned plant-based innovator and classically trained French chef Yves Potvin. All products uniquely marry fresh-caught taste and texture with unmatched convenience, marked by a patent-pending ability to go from freezer to plate in just eight minutes.
“Our team has tapped an unmatched pedigree of turning plants into food to tackle our biggest undertaking to date: creating seafood made from plants with superior texture and flavor. We know we cannot create meaningful impact without great tasting food consumers want to eat, can afford to eat, and can easily integrate into their daily life. We are thrilled to be able to share the results of our hard work and are looking forward to delighting consumers,” said Yves Potvin, founder of Konscious Foods.
Konscious Foods is expanding availability at a crucial time: the World Bank reports that despite the fact over three billion people worldwide rely on it for their protein intake or livelihood, nearly 90% of global marine stocks are now fully exploited or overfished. 1
“We’re on a mission to change the way people eat,” continued Potvin. “Our dedication to creating better for you and better for the planet options extends far beyond our products and I’m proud that all employees have shares in the company and a commitment to driving forward the next era of the better for you food movement.”
Priced between $7.99 and $8.99 USD, Konscious Foods products are crafted with high-quality vegetable and fruits, all with clean ingredients such as konjac plant, pea fiber, Jasberry™ rice, and organic red quinoa. All are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, 100% made from plant, and made without any carrageenan or titanium dioxide.
All made from plants, product lines include:
- Sushi Rolls – Available in four varieties: California Roll, Spicy California Roll, Rainbow Roll, Tuna Avocado Roll. $8.99 for eight pieces.
- Onigiri Stuffed Rice Snacks – A popular Japanese snack of tender rice wrapped around savory plant and veggie fillings. Four varieties: Kale Gomae, Japanese Vegetable Curry, Roasted Corn + Poblano, and Korean BBQ Mushroom. $7.99 for two pieces.
- Poke Bowls – Organic rice topped with “fish,” edamame, corn, mango, and sauce. Two varieties: Tuna Poke and Salmon Poke. $8.99 per bowl.
By the end of the year, Konscious Foods anticipates its products will be available in over 4,500 stores nationwide. The products are currently available in Sprouts, Whole Foods Market and other fine retailers. Find the closest Konscious Foods retailer, and watch for new distribution, here: https://www.konscious.com/pages/store-locator
ABOUT KONSCIOUS FOODS™
Konscious Foods™ is on a mission to change the way people eat with the most delicious plant-based foods on the planet. Launched in 2023, the company has created the world’s first frozen sushi rolls, onigiri and poke bowls made from plants, and also offers plant-based seafood products for foodservice. All of these delicious chef-crafted products are designed to make enjoying seafood incredibly easy, convenient and sustainable. Konscious Foods recipes contain ingredients that are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten free, 100% plant-based, organic where possible, and free from carrageenan and titanium dioxide.
Founded by Yves Potvin – plant-based industry leader, trained chef, creator of the world’s first veggie hot dog, and founder of Yves Veggie Cuisine and Gardein™ – Konscious Foods™ is said to be his most exciting endeavor yet.
The company’s products have won a number of awards, including Best New Frozen Product in the 2023 NEXTY Awards, finalist in the Best New Plant-Forward Product category in the 2023 NEXTY Awards and 2023 Best of Show Award by VegNews.
To learn more visit https://www.konscious.com/.
1https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/immersive-story/2022/12/07/securing-our-future-through-biodiversity
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724438847/en/
CONTACT: konscious@allisonpr.com
315.705.7593
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SUPERMARKET RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE ORGANIC FOOD
SOURCE: Konscious Foods
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/24/2023 09:07 AM/DISC: 07/24/2023 09:05 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724438847/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.