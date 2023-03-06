Konscious Foods™ Debuts World’s First Frozen Plant-Based Sushi Rolls, Onigiri, and Poke Bowls

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 6, 2023--
Konscious Foods™, a brand on a mission to bring sustainable, wow-worthy plant-based seafood to the masses, is making its U.S. debut at Natural Products Expo West 2023 (booth 5684). Created by plant-based industry leader and visionary chef, Yves Potvin (founder of Gardein™ and Yves Veggie Cuisine), Konscious Foods™ will unveil an impressive lineup of plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri, and poke bowls at the show. The brand will also introduce its plant-based seafood for foodservice including tuna, salmon, and sno’ crab.
Konscious Foods™ Plant-Based Sushi Rolls, Onigiri, and Poke Bowls. (Photo: Business Wire)
As one of the most highly-anticipated new brands at Expo West, Konscious Foods™ is already receiving industry-wide recognition. Its plant-based California Roll was selected as a winner for Best New Frozen Product in the 2023 NEXTY Awards and the Kale Gomae Onigiri placed as a finalist in the Best New Plant-Forward Product category. All Konscious Foods™ products go from frozen to delicious in minutes via microwave, hot water, or simply thawing at room temperature with a taste and texture that’s incredible.
Konscious Foods™ is addressing a mounting issue in the global food industry – the world’s fish consumption is unsustainable, yet it’s also at an all-time high. Plant-based seafood is a promising solution, and 82% of consumers say they want to see more plant-based seafood choices (ProVeg International). Konscious Foods™ is trailblazing the space with its convenient, chef-crafted options that deliver incredible taste and texture. The restaurant-quality meals and snacks are ready whenever you are – whether at the office, school, home, or on-the-go.
“This endeavor is one that I’m deeply passionate about and it’s exciting to make our official launch at a show like Expo West,” said Yves Potvin, Founder of Konscious Foods™. “With more than 100 combined years of culinary expertise, our team put its very best into creating these products – because to make the impact we want to see in the world, we have to win on taste first. We’re proud to say our products will surprise and impress in terms of flavor and texture. We welcome everyone to have a taste for themselves and experience how delicious plants can be.”
All the brand’s recipes are crafted with high-quality, clean ingredients including konjac plant and vegetables such as tomatoes, carrots, and pea fiber. Additional feature ingredients include cucumbers and avocados along with whole grains and legumes such as sushi rice, Jasberry™ rice, and organic red quinoa. Konscious Foods™ products are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, 100% plant-based, organic where possible, and made without any carrageenan or titanium dioxide. Additional product details include:
- Sushi Rolls – available in 4 plant-based varieties: California Roll, Spicy California Roll, Rainbow Roll, Tuna Avocado Roll. SRP $8.99 for 8 pieces.
- Onigiri – a popular Japanese snack of tender rice wrapped around savory plant and veggie fillings. Four varieties: Kale Gomae, Japanese Vegetable Curry, Roasted Corn + Poblano, and Korean BBQ Mushroom. SRP $7.99 for 2 pieces.
- Poke Bowls – organic rice topped with plant-based fish, edamame, corn, mango, and sauce. Two varieties: Tuna Poke and Salmon Poke. SRP $8.99 per bowl.
For restaurant, foodservice, deli and quick service operators, Konscious Foods™’ three varieties of plant-based seafood (tuna, salmon, and sno’ crab) are available. This opens doors for restaurants, hotels, quick service, and more to provide their diners and shoppers with delicious plant-based seafood options that they’ll love eating.
Konscious Foods™ is now available. For sales inquiries, please contact sales@konscious.com.
ABOUT KONSCIOUS FOODS™
Konscious Foods™ is on a mission to change the way people eat with the most delicious plant-based foods on the planet. Launched in 2023, the brand created the world’s first frozen plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri, and poke bowls, and also offers plant-based seafood for foodservice. All its delicious chef-crafted recipes are made with the best ingredients to help make indulging in plant-based seafood incredibly easy and convenient. Konscious Foods™ products are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, 100% plant-based, organic where possible, and made without any carrageenan or titanium dioxide.
Founded by Yves Potvin – plant-based industry leader, trained chef, and creator of Gardein™, Yves Veggie Cuisine, and the world’s first veggie hot dog – Konscious Foods™ is said to be his most exciting endeavor yet. Each of Potvin’s previous brands had successful exits to Conagra and Hain’s Celestial respectively.
To learn more visit https://www.konscious.com/.
