TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2023--
Kontrol Technologies Corp. ( NEO:KNR ) ( OTCQB:KNRLF ) ( FSE:1K8 ) (“ Kontrol ” or the “ Company ”), has been selected by a large medical facility (the “ Customer ”) in the USA for a Continuous Emission Monitoring (“ CEM ”) solution.
“Continuous emission compliance is a source of organic growth for Kontrol as we continue to add new customers and applications,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol Technologies. “This market is being driven by new regulations at the state and provincial level. We continue to be well positioned to provide emission monitoring solutions with a strong history and track record of servicing the oil, gas, cement, and petrochemical industries.”
The Customer operates across the USA and for industry competitive purposes the Customer will not be named.
Corporate Update
Since January 2023 the Company has reduced its debt obligations by approximately $4 million. The Company remains in compliance with its secured lender, including interest and principal payments and operating with EBITDA profitability (earnings before interest taxes and depreciation).
“We continue to operate with fiscal discipline and generate sufficient cash flows to operate and grow the business,” continues Ghezzi.
The Company is in the process of rebranding and further integrating multiple operating subsidiaries to better position the Kontrol brand, increase synergies and operating efficiencies with an emphases on organic growth.
Kontrol Technologies Corp.
Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.
Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press releases includes, but is not limited to, the following: future emission monitoring solutions and products to be offered by Kontrol for its potential customers; that the future success of any of Kontrol’s products; and customer demand relating to continuous emissions.
Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company; that the anticipated timing of implementing continuous emission monitoring solutions for Customers will go as planned; and that demand will continue for continuous emission monitoring technology and the success of the Company’s products in particular.
Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622410368/en/
CONTACT: Kontrol Technologies Corp.
Paul Ghezzi, CEO
11 Cidermill Avenue, Suite 201
Vaughan, ON L4K 4B6
Tel: (905) 766.0400
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SUSTAINABILITY ENVIRONMENT BUILDING SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY GREEN TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Kontrol Technologies Corp.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/22/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/22/2023 08:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622410368/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.