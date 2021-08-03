WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.
The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.
The maker of wearable technologies posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period.
Kopin shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
