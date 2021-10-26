Korea-Indonesia ICT and Content Business Partnership 2021 to Open Attractive K-Content and ICT Business Opportunities

SEOUL, South Korea & JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
Korea-Indonesia ICT and Content Business Partnership 2021 hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea (MSIT) and organized by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) is opened on an online platform from Oct 21st to Nov 3rd.
The event is held to support SMEs' entry into overseas markets in the ICT and Content industry, which is having difficulty developing global marketing channels due to the prolonged COVID-19.
Buyers can explore the online platform where they can watch promotional videos featuring unique characteristics of companies and their products, browse and download documents, access videos, ask questions in real-time, and finally arrange meetings with potential Korean partners who participated in the event.
Especially, on November 3rd, K-Animation screening day is held to show a trailer video of 11 companies. Attendees can meet and network with Korean companies. For the event participation, registration in advance through the e-mail contact ( jcha@thewelcome.co.kr or jubitindonesia@gmail.com ) is necessary. Don’t miss the event to connect with K-Content and K-Animation for free.
For meeting with Content companies, buyer registration is available at https://www.indonesia-content-partnership2021.kr. For inquiries, please e-mail jcha@thewelcome.co.kr or jubitindonesia@gmail.com.
Also, for meeting with ICT companies, buyer registration is available at https://www.indonesia-ict-partnership2021.kr. For inquiries, please e-mail mjseo@thewelcome.co.kr or jubitindonesia@gmail.com.
Introduction of The Organizer
NIPA (National IT Industry Promotion Agency) devotes itself to reinforcing the competitiveness of the ICT industry and contributes to economic growth through efficient support and laying the groundwork for industrial technology promotion. It is doing the following:
1. Policy research and development support for the ICT industry
2. Help establish the foundation of the ICT industry and cultivate its human resources
3. Vitalize the distribution market for the development of the ICT industry and support marketing
4. Promote businesses related to the convergence and utilization of ICT technology
5. Support international exchange, cooperation, and overseas expansion related to the ICT industry
CONTACT: Jubit Indonesia
Yeongjin Park
+62-858-8031-0001
jubitindonesia@gmail.comThe Welcome Co. Ltd.
Alan Park
+82-6203-2543
