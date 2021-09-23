Korean Government Actively Supports ICT SMEs for Overseas Market Entry to Overcome COVID-19

The Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea and the Korea Association for ICT Promotion held the World Online ICT Show (WOW) 2021 Business Meeting to support overseas market entry of Korean small and medium enterprises in the ICT industry experiencing difficulties in marketing route development due to the prolongation of COVID-19. The meeting was held online and offline concurrently using the WOW platform and at the venue in COEX. Over 80 Korean ICT SMEs and 62 buyers from 29 countries attended the business meeting held on September 15 and 16. Through the meeting, not only was export consulting to a scale of USD 57 million carried out, but also some companies concluded MOUs. Targeting businesses that are highly likely to win orders, the second export fair is planned.