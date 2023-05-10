CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 10, 2023--
Korro Bio, a leading RNA editing company focused on the discovery and development of novel genetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Shelby Walker, JD, as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In this new role, Ms. Walker will lead Korro’s legal organization including Intellectual Property, Corporate Governance and Compliance functions.
“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Shelby to Korro. She is an accomplished legal executive whose experience providing strategic guidance within biopharma’s intellectual property, regulatory and competitive landscapes positions her well to support our growth trajectory,” said Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer and President of Korro Bio. “She brings extensive experience in both prosecution and litigation of intellectual property in novel therapeutic modalities and the tenacity to grow and build a strong legal organization. We look forward to the critical contributions she will make as we execute on our strategic vision to build the leading RNA editing company.”
Ms. Walker has over 20 years of experience and joins Korro after serving as Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property at CRISPR Therapeutics. Prior to this role, she served as General Counsel at Ginkgo Bioworks and as Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Chief IP Counsel at Dyax Corporation. Before that, she held leadership roles focused on intellectual property law at Novo Nordisk and ZymoGenetics.
“Korro is a leader in the RNA editing space and has assembled a top-notch team driven to translate the company’s foundational science into groundbreaking therapeutics for both rare and prevalent diseases. I am thrilled to join Korro at such an exciting time for the company and the field of genetic medicine,” said Ms. Walker.
Ms. Walker holds a JD and LLM in intellectual property law from the University of New Hampshire School of Law, master’s degrees in biotechnology and regulatory science, both from Johns Hopkins University, and a B.S. in biotechnology from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
About Korro Bio, Inc.
Korro Bio is an RNA editing company focused on the discovery and development of a new class of precision genetic medicines for both rare and common diseases. The company’s proprietary and modular platform, OPERA™ (Oligonucleotide promoted editing of RNA), builds on a deep understanding of ADAR biology, and combines data-driven design, oligo discovery and chemistry with clinically validated delivery vehicles, to achieve highly selective RNA editing. This unique technology enables the development of RNA editing therapeutics that deliver the functional benefits of gene therapy with a reversible, transient, titratable and specific treatment regimen, offering the potential to propel genetic medicine beyond rare genetic diseases into larger patient populations with common diseases. Korro is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit korrobio.com.
