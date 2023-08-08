MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients, today announced that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 43 rd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2023.
KORU Medical's management is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 43 rd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com.
About KORU Medical Systems KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous drug delivery systems that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 ® and FreedomEdge ® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
