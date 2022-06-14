SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2022--
Koverse, Inc., an SAIC company, today announced availability of Koverse Data Platform (KDP) 4.0, a security-first data platform that introduces attribute-based access controls (ABAC) to enforce Zero Trust for data, allowing customers to safely work with complex and sensitive information to power the most demanding analytics, data science, and AI use cases. KDP 4.0 creates an incredibly flexible, unified security model across data at the dataset and record level, increasing the value and utilization of all data within an organization, particularly of mixed sensitivities, by delivering fine-grained control to ensure authorized use.
“We know the challenges that security-conscious government organizations and highly regulated industries struggle with when using complex and sensitive data,” said Jon Matsuo, President and CEO of Koverse. “We understand that often the most sensitive data is the most valuable, yet security and privacy create barriers to use. To that end, we created a platform that enables organizations to use data safely, with security top of mind, for critical mission agility.”
KDP 4.0 uniquely provides Zero Trust for data management, rapidly ingesting, indexing, storing, and securing all data including structured and unstructured, batch and continuously streaming, and classified and unclassified data, from any source. Built by the architects behind the software that protects the NSA’s data, KDP goes beyond conventional security approaches to Zero Trust for data by applying ABAC, which takes the unique properties of each individual data element along with the attributes of each user into account to make an unlimited number of unique complex authorization decisions in real-time. As a result, organizations are shifting focus from making one decision to allow users into the security perimeter, to an environment in which thousands of individual authorization decisions happen every second, based on each user and each piece of data.
KDP’s open architecture ensures customers remain in control of their data at all times, and supports the tools and technologies teams already use, including popular AI/ML libraries, data science notebooks, and BI tools. KDP 4.0 is available as a service (SaaS) or self-managed.
With KDP 4.0, organizations can simply plug in their authentication system and define the security attributes, or use industry specific security attributes. The platform scales with new datasets and attribute labels as needed, ensuring no degradation in performance. The ability to index, label and secure any data, even unstructured data, is an industry-first; other solutions are simply unable to address the complexity and fine-grained authorization needed for Zero Trust control of any kind of data.
“A security-focused approach to data management ensures that organizations are extracting the most value possible from data,” said Kathleen Walch, Managing Partner and Principal Analyst at Cognilytica. “It begins with bringing siloed and inaccessible data into one place and eliminating cumbersome data preparation and engineering tasks to accelerate AI and machine learning outcomes. KDP 4.0 addresses exactly this, using ABAC as a foundation for delivering industry leading Zero Trust for data.”
KDP 4.0’s comprehensive, security-first approach builds on the strengths already demonstrated in previous deployments by adding out-of-the-box ABAC for projects of any size in minutes, providing customers with true, Zero Trust for data capabilities. Zero Trust is enforced even within the various platform micro-services, with additional fine-grained, attribute-based authorization checks for every data access request, so every team member sees only the data they need. In fact, when data is initially loaded into KDP 4.0, access to a specific dataset or record or even knowledge of its existence can be restricted – excluding, critically, even system administrators, further guarding against an inside bad actor.
Organizations can try KDP 4.0 free for 30 days at koverse.com/get-started
About Koverse, Inc., An SAIC Company
Koverse, Inc., an SAIC company, empowers customers to use data to gain understanding and drive mission-impacting decisions and actions. Our technology is trusted by government organizations and highly regulated commercial industries such as healthcare, financial services, and more. Founded by former NSA data architects, Koverse offers a security-first platform with unprecedented scale, performance, and flexibility. Koverse Data Platform (KDP) provides Zero Trust for data by enforcing attribute-based access controls (ABAC), allowing customers to safely work with their complex and sensitive data to power the most demanding analytics, data science, and AI use cases. Koverse is headquartered in Seattle with hubs in Denver and the Washington, D.C. metro area. For more information, please visit koverse.com
About SAIC
SAIC ® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.
We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005395/en/
CONTACT: Koverse Media Contacts:
Dyanne Smith
855.403.1399 x731
dyannesmith@koverse.comSteve Smith
253.444.5477
ssmith@voxuspr.comSAIC Media Contact:
Thais Hanson
703.676.8215
publicrelations@saic.comSAIC Industry Analysts Contact:
Katie Sheldon Hammler
571.228.9515
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: Koverse, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/14/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/14/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005395/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.