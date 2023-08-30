PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2023--
The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced today that Miguel Patricio, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors; Carlos Abrams-Rivera, President of Kraft Heinz; and Andre Maciel, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
The session will begin at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time, and a live webcast will be available at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be accessible after the event on the same website.
ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.
