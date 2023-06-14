KRAFTON Launches Global Pre-registration for Defense Derby

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2023--
RisingWings, an independent studio of KRAFTON, Inc., has opened pre-registration worldwide for Defense Derby, its upcoming real-time strategy defense mobile game on Google Play, Apple’s App Store, and Samsung’s Galaxy Store.
KRAFTON opened pre-registration worldwide for its real-time strategy defense mobile game Defense Derby (Graphic: KRAFTON)
Injecting new life into the tower defense genre, Defense Derby thrusts players into round-based matches where they face intense strategy, mind games, and powerful synergy effects. Each round begins with a "scouting stage," where four players bid against each other to recruit units and assemble their squads. Players must then place their units strategically within their castles to leverage their special abilities and ward off a series of monster invasions. The player that survives the monster hordes and has the last castle standing wins the match.
Pre-registration for Defense Derby stays open until its official launch later this year. Those who pre-register will receive a 'Welcome Package' at launch, replete with in-game bonuses such as 20,000 Gold, a Rare Hero card, a Rare Unit card, and a Special Castle Skin. Google Play, the App Store, and the Galaxy Store all support Defense Derby pre-registration for Android and iOS devices.
With Defense Derby 's development in its final stages, RisingWings’ focus lies on enhancing gameplay quality. Early access test participants surveyed earlier this year awarded the game high marks, resulting in a satisfaction rating of 4.6 out of 5. Set for release in over 190 countries worldwide later this year, Defense Derby will be available in a total of 9 languages, including Thai.
For the latest Defense Derby updates, please visit https://defensederby.krafton.com and follow along on social media ( Facebook | YouTube ).
