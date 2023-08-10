Krafton to Hold PUBG Global Series 2 in Riyadh

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2023--
KRAFTON Inc. (KRX: 259960) is set to host PUBG Global Series 2 (PGS 2) – a global PUBG Esports tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Taking place from 10 to 20 August, PGS 2 will feature 24 top teams from around the globe – eight Global Partner Teams and 16 teams that have excelled other teams in regional qualifiers – competing for the share of the $2 million prize pool and PGS Points needed to secure a place at PUBG Global Championship (PGC) 2023, the premier global PUBG Esports tournament.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809554186/en/
PUBG Global Series 2 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Aug. 10 to 20 (Graphic: KRAFTON)
Through the fierce APAC Qualifiers for PGS 2, a total of six APAC teams will be competing at the main tournament. Four Thai teams including Daytrade Gaming, THEERATHON FIVE, Forest Gaming, and eArena have made it to PGS 2, with two Vietnamese teams, CERBERUS Esports and The Expendables will be joining the Thai teams.
PGS 2 Tournament Structure
PGS 2 will kick off with the Group Stage on 10 August, which serves as a stepping stone to the Grand Finals. The 24 teams will be divided into three groups of eight teams each, and the stage will last for three days. The matches will be conducted in the format of six matches per day, with Group A and B on the first day, Group B and C on the second day, and Group C and A on the third day.
After the Group Stage, the top 16 teams will advance to the Winners Bracket, while the bottom eight teams will move to the Losers Bracket. The Winners Bracket will be held over two days, from 13 to 14 August, with six matches per day. The top eight teams will advance directly to the Grand Finals. The bottom eight teams in the Winners Bracket will compete in the Losers Bracket along with the bottom eight teams from the Group Stage, battling it out in six matches per day on 15-16 August. Only the top eight teams from the Losers Bracket will advance to the Grand Finals, while the remaining eight teams will be eliminated.
The Grand Finals will be held over three days, 18-20 August, with a total of 18 matches. The team with the highest overall ranking will be crowned the champion of PGS 2. The winning team will receive $600,000, and the remaining prize money will be distributed according to the final rankings.
Like in the PGS 1, top 16 teams will be awarded with PGS Points based on their final rankings. The top four teams that have acquired the most PGS Points in PGS 1 and PGS 2 will secure a spot in the year-end PGC 2023. PGS Points are separate from the PGC Points granted in regional competitions and will not be combined.
Team Edition Skins for Global Partner Teams
In celebration of the PGS 2 event, four out of the eight Global Partner Teams – Twisted Minds, Soniqs, Four Angry Men, and Gen.G - will showcase their Team Edition items. Each team has designed its own unique skins, which are available for purchase in-game until 2 AM on 30 August (UTC). The skins for the other four teams were previously sold for a limited time during PGS 1. 25% of the revenue generated from the sale of the Team Edition skins will be distributed among the global partner teams.
PGS 2 Broadcasting details
All matches of PGS 2 will begin at 12PM (UTC) and can be followed live on the official PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Twitch and PUBG: Esports YouTube channels.
More details about PGS 2 event, Team Edition Skins, and other PUBG Esports updates, please visit the official website at www.pubgesports.com or follow us on social media: YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and TikTok.
Participating Teams of PGS 2
Team Name
Region
Seed Type
Group
Daytrade Gaming (DAY)
APAC
Regional Qualifiers
C
THEERATHON FIVE (T5)
APAC
Regional Qualifiers
A
Forest Gaming (FOR)
APAC
Regional Qualifiers
B
eArena (EA)
APAC
Regional Qualifiers
C
Twisted Minds (TWIS)
EMEA
Global Partner Team
B
FaZe Clan (FaZe)
EMEA
Global Partner Team
A
Natus Vincere (NAVI)
EMEA
Global Partner Team
B
Soniqs (SQ)
AMERICAS
Global Partner Team
C
Gen.G (GEN)
ASIA
Global Partner Team
C
Four Angry Men (4AM)
ASIA
Global Partner Team
A
17Gaming (17)
ASIA
Global Partner Team
A
Petrichor Road (PeRo)
ASIA
Global Partner Team
B
Luminosity Gaming (LG)
AMERICAS
Regional Qualifiers
B
Team Falcons (FLC)
AMERICAS
Regional Qualifiers
A
Friendly Fire (FF)
AMERICAS
Regional Qualifiers
C
CERBERUS Esports (CES)
APAC
Regional Qualifiers
A
The Expendables (TE)
APAC
Regional Qualifiers
B
TYLOO (TL)
ASIA
Regional Qualifiers
B
DD Team (DDT)
ASIA
Regional Qualifiers
C
Danawa e-sports (DNW)
ASIA
Regional Qualifiers
C
Dplus KIA (DK)
ASIA
Regional Qualifiers
B
IFYOUMINE GAME PT (GP)
ASIA
Regional Qualifiers
A
Sarvem Esports (SRM)
EMEA
Regional Qualifiers
A
Question Mark (QM)
EMEA
Regional Qualifiers
C
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809554186/en/
CONTACT: KRAFTON
Jihyun Park
KEYWORD: THAILAND SAUDI ARABIA ASIA PACIFIC VIET NAM SOUTH KOREA MIDDLE EAST
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT SPORTS ESPORTS ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS ELECTRONIC GAMES
SOURCE: KRAFTON
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/10/2023 12:00 AM/DISC: 08/10/2023 12:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230809554186/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.