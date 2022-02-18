MANDAN, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 18, 2022--
For National Random Acts Of Kindness Day, Kramer Automotive officially announced their next community initiative, Project Purpose! Project Purpose will be Kramer’s way of recognizing the dedications of the people who create meaningful differences in the community. Project Purpose wants to thank community volunteers who generously serve others by helping them fix and clean up their vehicles.
Project Purpose was created to fulfill a need that the Kramer dealerships noticed within the Mandan/Bismarck area. Typically, dealerships and businesses give away multiple prizes, even vehicles, to engaging followers. Kramer wanted to focus on giving back to those who already give so much to the community in the best ways a dealership can, using their own resources. Project Purpose will be open to community members to submit nominations for people who could greatly benefit from this initiative, with no job being too large! People who create meaningful differences can include (but are not limited to) someone who visits seniors centers, fundraises for a charity, coaches a sports team, and much more. Paying it forward can truly bring a community closer together.
“We want to give back to the community that we all love so much. We kicked it off with a car giveaway, but moving forward we also want to show support in all of the ways a dealership can with Project Purpose. We will be helping people in our community fix their vehicles and get them on the road with safe transportation when they cannot afford it. We have a team that is actively looking for these people so we can do what is right,” said Phil Alalouf, managing partner at Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru. When the community is the foundation of any business, there’s no greater way to show appreciation than giving back.
Project Purpose will begin accepting nominations later this spring. For more information on Project Purpose, please visit www.KramerChevrolet.com/project-purpose.htm or www.KramerSubaru.com/project-purpose.htm.
Kramer Automotive joined Foundation Automotive Corp. in 2019. Foundation is a family business that will continue to give back to North Dakota. “Our core company values are employee satisfaction, strong community involvement, and excellent customer service. We are grateful that we have the ability to do what’s right and help the people in the community who need it most,” said Chuck Kramer, Chief Operating Officer of Foundation Automotive.
Kramer Automotive dealerships are locally operated, full-service dealerships in Mandan ND offering an extensive inventory of new and used vehicles. They strive to be an industry leader in providing unmatched quality automotive products and services. Kramer Chevrolet, Kramer Subaru, and Foundation Automotive’s mission is to exceed customers' and employees' expectations and maintain lifetime loyalty. Find more information on their websites https://www.kramerchevrolet.com/ and https://www.kramersubaru.com/ or follow their Facebook and Instagram pages for up-to-date promotions, events, and future giveaways.
