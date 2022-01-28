Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru Give Back to the Bismark/Mandan Community in a Big Way

MANDAN, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 28, 2022--
On January 14th, Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru made a memorable difference in their community with their first large Giveback Giveaway, a 2013 Subaru Outback! Laurie Kunz, a staff member at a local elementary school, was surprised by the generous donation of much needed transportation.
Over the holidays, Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru launched the giveaway, the first of many. Nominations were open for locals to submit a deserving candidate for a vehicle. With over 125 entries, a committee of community members chose a winner and helped plan the surprise of a lifetime for the lucky recipient, Laurie. In the submission, her colleagues mentioned that Laurie is a mother of two, currently working two jobs, and going to school to become a teacher. The vehicle she was driving was unreliable and not safe to transport herself and her two young children. With countless deficiencies, she was unable to afford the repairs or a new vehicle. Laurie’s colleagues mentioned that she is a hardworking woman very deserving of the donation.
This giveaway launched as an initiative to help the members in the community who need it the most. Moving forward, this initiative will be called “Project Purpose,” which will focus on creating meaningful differences in the community. “We want to give back to the community that we all love so much. We kicked it off with a car giveaway, but moving forward we also want to show support in all of the ways a dealership can with Project Purpose. We will be helping people in our community fix their vehicles and get them on the road with safe transportation when they cannot afford it. We have a team that is actively looking for these people so we can do what is right,” said Phil Alalouf, managing partner at Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru. When the community is the foundation of any business, there’s no greater way to show appreciation than giving back.
Kramer Chevrolet and Kramer Subaru joined Foundation Automotive Corp. in 2019. Foundation is a family business that will continue to give back to North Dakota. “Our core company values are employee satisfaction, strong community involvement, and excellent customer service. We are grateful that we have the ability to do what’s right and help the people in the community who need it most,” said Chuck Kramer, Chief Operating Officer of Foundation Automotive.
Kramer Chevrolet and Subaru are locally operated, full-service dealerships in Mandan ND offering an extensive inventory of new and used vehicles. They strive to be an industry leader in providing unmatched quality automotive products and services. Kramer Chevrolet, Kramer Subaru, and Foundation Automotive’s mission is to exceed customers' and employees' expectations and maintain lifetime loyalty. Find more information on their websites https://www.kramerchevrolet.com/ and https://www.kramersubaru.com/ or follow their Facebook and Instagram pages for up-to-date promotions, events, and future giveaways.
