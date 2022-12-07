CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022--
Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) today shared further details related to its previously announced Investor Day at its Headquarters in Charlotte, NC and webcasted simultaneously on December 15 th, 2022 beginning at 9am EST. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with members of the management team, where they will provide further detail on the Company’s strategic vision and long-term growth goals, and introduce its initial 2023-2026 outlook.
To register for the event, please click here or go to the Events section of Krispy Kreme’s Investor Relations website at investors.krispykreme.com. If you would like to attend in person, please email Investor Relations at rballew@krispykreme.com. A replay of the event, along with the presentation material, will be available following the conclusion of the broadcast and will also be accessible on the Events section of Krispy Kreme’s Investor Relations website.
About Krispy Kreme
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with more than 11,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.
