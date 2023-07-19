NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2023--
Seward & Kissel LLP announced today that Kristen A. Curatolo has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner and as the co-head of the Private Clients/Trusts and Estates Group.
Recognized by Chambers and Partners as one of New York’s leading lawyers on private wealth issues, Kristen concentrates her practice on wealth transfer planning and administration. Her clients include multiple generations of ultra-high-net-worth families, private equity fund principals, public figures, and leaders in the financial industry. She also regularly advises on the formation of public charities, private foundations, and other non-profits; grant-making; and fiduciary duties, governance matters, and compliance issues for boards of directors.
“Kristen’s background provides an ideal complement to—and expansion of—our capabilities in the trusts and estates area,” said Seward & Kissel managing partner Jim Cofer. “She brings deep experience advising individuals, institutions, and family offices on the administration of complex trusts and estates. We know that our clients will benefit greatly from her extensive, hands-on experience in this important practice area.”
Chambers interviewees describe Kristen as “absolutely wonderful to work with. She is responsive, very knowledgeable, and thinks about situations creatively.” Kristen was also recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in 2022 and 2023.
“We are particularly excited about Kristen’s extensive experience working with principals of private equity funds, venture capital funds and other private funds to transfer their interests in those funds, as well as in their management company and GP entities, in a tax efficient manner,” said Hume Steyer, co-head of the Private Clients/Trusts and Estates Group. “Our group has developed highly specialized expertise in this area, and the addition of Kristen will take our ability to serve investment managers of private funds to another level.”
“For over a century, Seward & Kissel LLP has earned a remarkable reputation for its commitment to thought leadership across each of its practice areas,” noted Kristen. “I am excited to join a partnership that is dedicated to teamwork, agility, and most importantly, exceptional client service.”
Kristen joins the firm from Kirkland & Ellis LLP where she was a partner in the Trusts & Estates Practice Group in New York. She contributed to The Complete Estate Planning Sourcebook (published by Wolters Kluwer), regularly writes and speaks on estate planning topics, and currently serves as an Affiliate Member of the New York City Bar Estate & Gift Taxation Committee. Kristen received her LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law, her J.D. from Rutgers School of Law at Camden, and her B.A. from The College of New Jersey.
About Seward & Kissel LLP
Seward & Kissel LLP, founded in 1890, is a leading U.S. law firm with offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., with particular expertise in the financial services, investment management, banking, and shipping industries. The firm is well known for its representation of investment advisers and related investment funds, broker-dealers, major commercial banks, institutional investors, and transportation companies (particularly in the shipping area). Its practices primarily focus on corporate, M&A, securities, litigation (including white collar), restructuring/bankruptcy, real estate, regulatory, tax, employment, and ERISA for clients seeking legal expertise in these areas.
