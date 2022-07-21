VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
The global cryptocurrency exchangeKuCoin announced an official partnership with Ertha, a metaverse with mass-market appeal, to jointly launch an Immersive Metaverse Office with official opening on July 28, 2022, which is another step for KuCoin to expand its reach in Metaverse. As a pioneer in this industry, KuCoin has already put its footprints into the Metaverse last year.
The cooperation marks a significant move for both parties. For Ertha, it is the first successful integration of a real-world brand into their Metaverse; For KuCoin, it accelerates its progress towards becoming the most metaverse-friendly crypto exchange.
With the partnership in effect, players who log in to Ertha’s Early Beta will be greeted by a state-of-the-art and fully-functional KuCoin office which supports players to stop by to browse live market charts and begin trading within seconds!
Ertha’s Beta is open to all and has given players a closer look at its gameplay mechanics and role-playing systems. In addition to exploring a large metropolitan area, Ertha recently launched the character creation tool that opened up a host of exciting options for players who want to create a metaverse-ready identity.
About Ertha
Ertha’s world is a complex and intricately designed playspace ripe for the creation of new governments, economies, and shaky alliances between its player base. The Metaverse is divided into 350,000 land plots, each of which collects taxes, fees, and other forms of revenue from the transactions taking place on them. Players must balance production, trade, and financial budgets, in order to stay one step ahead of the competition.
For those looking for an introduction to metaverses with the possibility to play and earn, Ertha represents an opportunity like no other.
About KuCoin
Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.
In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B Round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021 Forbes named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.
