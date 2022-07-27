KuCoin Pool Sponsors Mining Disrupt 2022 in Miami, Empowering Mining Worldwide

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022--
KuCoin Pool, the top 10 largest Bitcoin mining pool in the world, is sponsoring Mining Disrupt 2022. The world's most prominent Bitcoin mining conference is being held in Miami, Florida, USA from July 26 to July 28. The event is mainly focusing on the current market environment and its countermeasures, as well as the status quo, transformation, various aspects and the future development of the mining industry.
Jolie Du, head of KuCoin Mining Pool business gave a speech at the conference to present what KuCoin Pool is and how it empowers mining.
KuCoin Pool, developed by KuCoin, allows miners around the world to connect to the pool for stable mining income. Founded in August 2021, KuCoin Pool is a high-performance mining pool that supports the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithm. In less than a year after launch, it has become the top 10 largest Bitcoin mining pool in the world.
KuCoin Pool offers stable and robust one-stop services with high yields and a low fee rate for global miners to contribute to the hash rate and capitalize on available mining resources. At the same time, KuCoin Pool continues to meet the needs of miners and other users. It has successively launched rich derivative products, allowing more users to participate in mining and have more diverse means of investment at their disposal.
KuCoin Pool provides high-quality mining pool services and innovative products. The given qualities have allowed its BTC mining pool to achieve a ranking among the top 10 within a short period of time.
"Crypto mining is essential for maintaining the operation and high hash rate of the blockchain network. KuCoin Pool aims to provide easy-to-use mining services for average users, allowing our users to mine crypto and earn mining rewards with ease. That's what we do all the time. And we will continue to do so in the future," as Jolie Du stated during her presentation at the conference.
About KuCoin
Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.
In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.
