MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Saint Mary’s extended its home win streak to seven games, beating Sacramento State 63-45 on Wednesday night.
Kuhse shot 10 for 11 from the line.
Ethan Esposito had 16 points for the Hornets (3-1). Bryce Fowler added 10 points.
Christian Terrell, the Hornets’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, scored only two points (1 of 12).
