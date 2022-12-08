BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--
RSA, the security-first identity company, announced today that KuppingerCole Analysts AG recently recognized the company as an overall leader in its Leadership Compass report on identity governance and administration (IGA). Additionally, KuppingerCole also named RSA a market, product, and innovation leader in its 2022 report.
Since the 2004 launch of RSA ® Governance & Lifecycle, RSA has delivered the visibility, insights, and processes needed to make informed, business-centric identity and access management decisions, empowering organizations to simplify and scale identity management, mitigate cybersecurity risk, and build toward zero trust. In 2021, the company introduced RSA ® Governance & Lifecycle Cloud, the full-featured RSA IGA solution delivered and managed in the cloud.
Noting the “substantial global customer base” and authentication market “dominance” of RSA, the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass highlighted several key strengths that RSA governance solutions deliver, including advanced support for identity and access intelligence capabilities, strong policy management, identity lifecycle management capabilities, and on-premises and SaaS connections, as well as other qualities. The KuppingerCole IGA Leadership Compass follows on the analyst company naming RSA an Identity Fabrics leader in a separate report earlier this year.
“Identity governance is the cornerstone of zero trust, and why we’re humbled to work with security-first leaders across federal government, energy, finance, and healthcare to provide the IGA solutions they need to know exactly who is accessing what. Their trust and KuppingerCole’s validation send a clear signal about the value, necessity, and quality of RSA IGA solutions,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai.
In detailing the critical roles that IGA performs, KuppingerCole analyst Nitish Deshpande notes that governance “is essential to business as a strategic approach to ensure overall IT security and regulatory compliance.” IGA empowers security teams to change users’ privileges and deactivate accounts once users leave an organization. The absence of those capabilities contributed to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, which underscored how identity governance combats cyberattacks and advances zero trust architecture. Moreover, as global economic headwinds continue disrupting various industries and as technology estates continue to expand across on-premises and multicloud environments, governance solutions will be critical to developing the zero trust capabilities organizations need to secure their resources, networks, and data.
“For years, RSA has provided Fortune 100s and global enterprises the governance innovations they need to build toward zero trust and gain enterprise-wide visibility into all access privileges,” said RSA Chief Product Officer Jim Taylor. “As businesses prioritize converged identity and access management platforms, they must understand that the only way to achieve that goal is with leading IGA capabilities. The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass details which vendors can deliver those features.”
