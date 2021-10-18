SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
Kurin, Inc., the inventor and manufacturer of Kurin ® blood culture collection sets, announced that 3 rd quarter revenues continued their record growth with the largest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. Kurin also reports that Q3 revenue grew 121% over revenue in the third quarter of 2019, before the pandemic began and a 43% increase over revenue in the third quarter of 2020, during the pandemic.
“Our continued growth during these challenging times is a testament to the quality of our professional team and the simplicity of Kurin,” said Bob Rogers, CEO of Kurin, Inc. “Hospitals are navigating through unprecedented times, but still must provide optimal care. Because Kurin does not require a change in practice, we are helping hospitals address the critical issue of blood culture contamination in a seamless manner.”
“Although any company would be pleased with this growth, it is particularly satisfying to note that each successive month of the quarter established new revenue highs, demonstrating continued acceleration of our business,” said Mr. Rogers. “We have been cash flow positive for months and this growth enables us to invest in increased capacity and some exciting future projects.”
Kurin’s revolutionary approach to the contaminated blood culture problem is an elegantly simple, intuitive design that requires no additional user steps. Kurin passively sidelines potential contaminants during blood culture collection. Kurin is a simply better and more sustainable approach over conventional mechanical diversion. Contaminated blood cultures are a significant problem, as roughly one-third of the positive results are wrong, exposing these patients to unnecessary antibiotics, extending hospital stays and impacting larger community health issues, such as antimicrobial resistance and the life-threatening C. diff. infection.
About Kurin, Inc.
Kurin, Inc., a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), is focused on the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products that help healthcare providers reduce contaminated blood cultures. Kurin, manufactured in San Diego, CA, has received FDA 510(k) market clearance. For more information about Kurin, visit the website at www.kurin.com.
