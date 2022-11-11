Kwiksure Moves to New Office

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022--
Kwiksure is pleased to announce on November 1, 2022 that it has officially moved into its new office located on the 37 th floor of No. 1 Hung To Road, to support the company’s rapidly growing business.
Housewarming ceremony of Kwiksure’s new office: officiated by Mr. Neil Raymond, Founder and CEO of parent company Pacific Prime, and Mr. Ken Chung, General Manager of Kwiksure (Photo: Business Wire)
Kwiksure now has a total office area, including the new office and the one on the 35 th floor, amounting to 18,000 square feet, and will continue to provide customers with high-quality comprehensive insurance services. In celebration of the relocation, the company specially held a housewarming ceremony on November 1, which was officiated by Mr. Neil Raymond, Founder and CEO of parent company Pacific Prime, and Mr. Ken Chung, General Manager of Kwiksure.
“I am very happy to see many familiar faces, some of whom have worked here since the founding of the company. And I am also very happy to see many new staff. I am convinced that the company will continue to expand as it has over the past 22 years,” said Mr. Neil Raymond at the ceremony.
In addition to focusing on auto insurance as always, Kwiksure will also invest additional resources in the future to develop other insurance products, including motorcycle insurance, home insurance and overseas domestic helper insurance. The company will also continue to offer discounts from time to time, such as the recently launched Tesla renewal discount, as an appreciation for the support of many car owners.
Kwiksure’s new office address is Room 15-20, 37/F, 1 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, and the telephone number remains 3113 2112.
About Kwiksure
Established in 2000, Kwiksure is one of Hong Kong's leading providers of motor insurance products and services. It works with over 60 motor insurance companies in Hong Kong and has served more than 180,000 customers.
