KYOCERA to Increase MLCC Production for 5G, ADAS and EV Technology with New Manufacturing Plant

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
Kyocera Corporation(President: Hideo Tanimoto, hereinafter “Kyocera”) announced today that it will construct a new production facility at its Kokubu Plant Campus in Kagoshima, Japan, to increase its production capacity of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), strengthen engineering development capabilities, and ensure ample manufacturing space as Kyocera’s business expands.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005002/en/
Architect’s rendering of the new facility (Graphic: Business Wire)
Demand for MLCCs is expected to grow as communication terminals and semiconductor devices become more compact and sophisticated. Additionally, the expanding commercialization of 5G data centers, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and EV (electric vehicle) technology will be facilitated by smaller, more functional electronic components like MLCCs.
A signing ceremony held on August 17, 2022 included Kagoshima Governor Koichi Shiota, Kirishima City Mayor Shinichi Nakashige, and Kyocera officials. Construction will begin in February 2023 and the plant will begin operation in May 2024. The new plant will be located on the current site of Kyocera’s Monozukuri R&D Laboratory, which will be demolished in September, 2022.
In addition to enhancing its electronic components business, Kyocera aims to stimulate economic development in Kagoshima Prefecture and to create new employment opportunities in the community.
▪Outline of New Facility
Name
Plants No. 5-1-2 at Kyocera’s Kagoshima Kokubu Plant Campus
Address
1-1 Kokubuyamashita-cho, Kirishima-shi, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan
Total investment
Approximately 15 billion yen (approx. USD111 million)
Building footprint
7,197 m 2 (77,468 f 2 ), steel construction, 6 stories
Total floor area
37,600 m 2 (404,723 f 2 )
Construction plan
Construction to begin: February 2023
Operation to begin: May 2024
Production items
Multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) and more
Expected production level
From May 2024 through March 2025:
Approximately 10 billion yen (approx. USD74 million) per year
FY2026:
Approximately 20 billion yen (approx. USD148 million) thereafter
Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/ ), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2022, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.8 trillion yen (approx. US$15.1 billion). Kyocera is ranked #665 on Forbes magazine’s 2022 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005002/en/
CONTACT: KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Corporate Communications
Kenichi Hara
Tel: +81-(0)75-604-3514
Fax: +81-(0)75-604-3516
KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AFTERMARKET EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING SEMICONDUCTOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING/VEHICLES OTHER MANUFACTURING 5G HARDWARE
SOURCE: KYOCERA Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/17/2022 08:05 AM/DISC: 08/17/2022 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005002/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.