Kyruus, the leader in healthcare provider data management, price transparency, and patient access and engagement solutions, announced today that healthcare technology industry leader Peter Boumenot has joined the company’s executive team as Chief Product Officer.
In this role, Boumenot will drive the company’s product strategy and roadmap, helping catalyze the next phase of Kyruus’ evolution as the healthcare industry’s foundational platform powering the digital infrastructure that enables people to connect to the right care. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across multiple healthcare segments, guiding product, commercial, and operational teams to successfully deliver meaningful change and sustainable outcomes. Prior to Kyruus, Boumenot was Chief Outcomes Officer for b.well Connected Health. Before that, he was the Chief Product Officer for Signify Health. He also held several senior leadership roles at athenahealth.
Boumenot joins Kyruus following a landmark year for the company, marked by significant business growth and expansion into new markets. Across its full network, the Kyruus platform now provides data infrastructure supporting nearly 2 million providers, more than 100 million health plan members, and over 20 million searches for care each month.
Since the start of 2023, Kyruus has signed or expanded its relationship with more than 100 leading health systems, hospitals, medical groups, and health plans, including:
- Intermountain Health is expanding its use of the ProviderMatch platform to power its rebranded digital patient experience;
- CHRISTUS Health Plan will leverage Validated Provider Profiles to reduce compliance risks and ensure members have access to the most current and accurate provider data;
- Dozens of medical groups—including mental health services provider Geode Health—have partnered with Kyruus to enable seamless digital patient intake and reduce staff burden.
“It’s an amazing time to be a part of Kyruus,” said Boumenot. “Our customers are forward-thinking, share our vision of creating a better healthcare system for everyone, and are choosing Kyruus solutions to help lead healthcare transformation. We are in a unique position to transform how patients find and book care.”
“I could not be more excited to have Peter on board,” said Kyruus CEO and Co-Founder Graham Gardner, M.D. “His vision and expertise will help us scale our product portfolio and advance our platform strategy to prepare for the company’s next wave of growth. We have an important role to play in improving the way care is coordinated across health plans, health systems, medical groups, digital health companies, and more. I look forward to working with Peter to help match people to the right care.”
Kyruus is on a mission to connect people to the right care. Serving more than 600 healthcare organizations and 100 health plan brands, our platform includes solutions for provider data management, price transparency, provider search and scheduling, and digital patient intake—all to help people navigate and access the care they need. We’ve reimagined a better healthcare journey, resulting in more satisfied members and patients, more aligned and engaged clinicians, and improved financial performance for the organizations we are proud to call our partners.
