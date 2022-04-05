BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2022--
Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced that Gail Airasian has joined the company as General Manager of Emerging Markets. The addition of this newly created role follows a year of record growth and underscores an expanded strategy beyond the provider and payer markets that Kyruus has traditionally served. Airasian will oversee Kyruus’ business development strategy, including existing partnerships as well as new channels for data distribution and online appointment scheduling, such as search engines. She will also lead mergers and acquisitions for the company.
“With more than 300,000 healthcare providers on the Kyruus platform, there are tremendous opportunities for us to leverage the breadth of this network to connect people with care in new ways,” said Graham Gardner, MD, CEO of Kyruus. “We have been fortunate to partner with more than 20 healthcare technology companies—as investors, resellers, and go-to-market partners—that have helped us improve care navigation and access on behalf of the providers, payers, and patients we serve. We believe that we can further improve care delivery by partnering with even more companies and could not be more excited to bring in someone with Gail’s experience and passion to spearhead this effort.”
Most recently, Airasian was Vice President of Sales, Service, and Implementation at Flatiron Health, which was acquired by Roche for $1.9 billion in 2018. She also served as the General Manager for the company’s revenue cycle service offering to medical groups where she helped grow revenue by more than 300 percent. Prior to these roles, Gail spent 10 years at athenahealth leading sales support teams for its electronic health record, practice management, and patient outreach services.
“Throughout my career, I have been drawn to opportunities that leverage technology to improve the delivery of care,” said Airasian. “Kyruus is uniquely positioned to help power the convergence of care navigation across health plans and health systems. Expanding our data and scheduling workflows to other digital health companies will also accelerate the opportunity for other companies and services to deliver real-time access to care for patients throughout the country. I am delighted to join such a talented and dedicated group of people who all share a vision for making the world a better place.”
Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.
