Los Angeles-based Fresh Brothers has named former CKE Restaurants, Inc., executive Ron Coolbaugh as its new CEO. With extensive experience in global growth, Coolbaugh will oversee Fresh Brothers as it continues to expand with plans to move into new markets beyond Southern California.
Coolbaugh started with CKE, the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, as a high school student in the mid-1980s. For the next three decades he continued to rise through key roles in management and led much of the company’s international footprint, culminating in becoming the company’s Chief Operations Officer.
“We are thrilled to have Ron at the helm of the company,” said Peter Nolan, principal owner of Fresh Brothers. “Ron’s breadth of experience has touched so many important areas, from his years in restaurant operations, executive management and experience in leading restaurant expansion into multiple countries and markets. He knows this industry inside out and is a true success story that showcases the opportunities the restaurant industry offers for its team members.”
“I am very excited to lead the charge as Fresh Brothers’ new CEO,” said Coolbaugh. “This is a brand that has a dedicated fan base because of its commitment to serving premium products and heartfelt support for the communities they serve. I’ve admired Fresh Brothers for several years, and I am so pleased to be part of this journey.”
Coolbaugh will work to achieve additional brand milestones using his years of experience with operations and growth development. This Summer, under his leadership, two new Fresh Brothers’ locations are slated to open in La Cañada Flintridge and Northridge.
Fresh Brothers has 22 locations throughout Southern California, including L.A., Orange and San Diego Counties, with two Kitchen United partnerships as well as a location at Los Angeles International Airport.
For more information, visit online at freshbrothers.com.
ABOUT FRESH BROTHERS
Based in Los Angeles since 2008, Fresh Brothers lives up to its name of crafting the freshest pizza. With more than 22 locations throughout Southern California, Fresh Brothers sources only the highest quality ingredients with all-natural and handmade dough produced daily, with no artificial ingredients, preservatives, or fillers. Fresh Brothers was the first pizzeria to serve plant-based meat and offers specialty pizzas with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Its menu features signature pizzas, mouthwatering salads, flavorful baked wings, fresh knots, and tasty sliders.
